Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Cut to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $32.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHCT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.40.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a market cap of $761.64 million, a P/E ratio of 127.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $43.88.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 822.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,550,000 after buying an additional 217,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,483,000 after buying an additional 85,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after buying an additional 39,430 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,276,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

