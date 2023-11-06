Comparing EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) & Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF)

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) and Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of EuroDry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Stolt-Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.4% of EuroDry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EuroDry and Stolt-Nielsen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroDry 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stolt-Nielsen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

EuroDry presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.67%. Given EuroDry’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EuroDry is more favorable than Stolt-Nielsen.

This table compares EuroDry and Stolt-Nielsen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroDry $52.62 million 0.81 $33.54 million $3.32 4.50 Stolt-Nielsen N/A N/A N/A $1.77 17.97

EuroDry has higher revenue and earnings than Stolt-Nielsen. EuroDry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stolt-Nielsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EuroDry and Stolt-Nielsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroDry 18.45% 7.30% 4.18% Stolt-Nielsen N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EuroDry beats Stolt-Nielsen on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

About Stolt-Nielsen

Stolt-Nielsen Limited provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas. The company also produces, processes, and markets seafood, including turbot and sole; and transports, stores, and distributes chemicals, clean petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gases, vegetable oils, biofuels, and oleochemicals, as well as alternative fuels and feedstocks. In addition, it owns and operates liquid natural gas carriers. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Stolt-Nielsen Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fiducia Ltd.

