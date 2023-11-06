Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 1,749 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,824 shares of company stock worth $21,131,844 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.0 %

META stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $317.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,816,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,621,182. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $330.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.