Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 15,744.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,043 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 1.2% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $531,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $652,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $88.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,537 shares. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.79.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

