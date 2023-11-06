Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,666,000 after buying an additional 274,371 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NEE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,920,470. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average is $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

