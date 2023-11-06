Concord Wealth Partners Buys 1,884 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 54,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,930. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

