Concord Wealth Partners Buys 337 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %

QQQ stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $368.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,958,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,703,758. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.12.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.