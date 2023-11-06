Concord Wealth Partners Buys 57,465 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,465 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $80,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,743. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

