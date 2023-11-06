Concord Wealth Partners Grows Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,179. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $109.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

