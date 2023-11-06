Concord Wealth Partners Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.84. 7,111,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,555,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

