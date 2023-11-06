Concord Wealth Partners Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,558,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,329,000 after acquiring an additional 384,078 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,235,000 after buying an additional 56,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $69.48. The company had a trading volume of 39,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,021. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.