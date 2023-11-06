Concord Wealth Partners Has $15.21 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,862 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.3% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,502,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,089 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,621. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

