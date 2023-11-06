Concord Wealth Partners Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.61. 14,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,396. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

