Concord Wealth Partners Has $2.41 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $1,886,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $324,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $213,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

HD stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $294.14. The stock had a trading volume of 579,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a market cap of $294.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.