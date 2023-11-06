Concord Wealth Partners Has $9.30 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,206 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 2.0% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 68,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,804. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average is $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.