Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Southern were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.8% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $69.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,886. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average of $69.73. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

