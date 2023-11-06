Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 5,573 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $50.30. 155,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,397. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.