Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 74,686 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,686 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 779.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,813,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,582 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,712.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,749,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,505,000.

AVEM traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 91,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,950. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

