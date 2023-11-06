Concord Wealth Partners Raises Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,117 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF makes up about 4.4% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned 1.86% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $20,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,973,000. Bensler LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at $11,578,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,618,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,279,000 after buying an additional 405,837 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,160,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 665,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,714,000 after buying an additional 234,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR remained flat at $25.12 during trading on Monday. 82,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,627. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $25.33.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

