Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 1.4% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. SouthState Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.26. The stock had a trading volume of 359,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.34.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

