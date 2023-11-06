Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSTM. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 239.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,115 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 2,823.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,129,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,995 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Constellium during the 1st quarter worth $45,696,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $17,057,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 517.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,857 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $17.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67. Constellium has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

