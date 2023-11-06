Contrasting Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) & LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMDP)

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and LifeMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 27.20% 13.11% 11.25% LifeMD N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Doximity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $436.88 million 9.77 $112.82 million $0.55 39.85 LifeMD $128.61 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Doximity and LifeMD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than LifeMD.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Doximity and LifeMD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 2 5 2 0 2.00 LifeMD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doximity presently has a consensus target price of $28.40, indicating a potential upside of 29.56%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than LifeMD.

Summary

Doximity beats LifeMD on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About LifeMD

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc. operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers. It also offers PDFSimpli, an online software-as-a-service platform that allows users to create, edit, convert, sign, and share PDF documents. The company sells its products directly to consumers and through e-commerce platforms, as well as through third party partner channels. The company was formerly known as Conversion Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LifeMD, Inc. in February 2021. LifeMD, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

