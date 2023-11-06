Contrasting MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) & Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA)

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) and Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MicroVision and Giga-tronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MicroVision alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroVision N/A -70.47% -53.16% Giga-tronics -60.93% -258.58% -50.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.3% of MicroVision shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of MicroVision shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroVision $660,000.00 640.16 -$53.09 million ($0.39) -5.77 Giga-tronics $30.25 million 0.03 -$17.74 million ($3.37) -0.05

This table compares MicroVision and Giga-tronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Giga-tronics has higher revenue and earnings than MicroVision. MicroVision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Giga-tronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MicroVision has a beta of 3.18, meaning that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for MicroVision and Giga-tronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroVision 0 0 0 0 N/A Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

MicroVision currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.78%. Given MicroVision’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MicroVision is more favorable than Giga-tronics.

Summary

MicroVision beats Giga-tronics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroVision

(Get Free Report)

MicroVision, Inc. develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems. In addition, it develops 1st Generation LRL module. The company sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Giga-tronics

(Get Free Report)

Giga-tronics Incorporated designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized precision electronic equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Radio Frequency (RF) Solutions, Power Electronics & Displays, and Precision Electronic Solutions. The company offers RF and microwave filters, diplexers, multiplexers, detectors, switch filters, integrated assemblies, and detector logarithmic video amplifiers for military and telecommunications applications; power conversion products, power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies, and distribution solutions, as well as frequency converters for naval applications; and power electronics and display solutions for mission critical rail, industrial, medical, telecoms, and military applications. It also provides precision electronic solutions, including custom computer-based automated test equipment and turnkey systems for military, medical, and industrial markets. In addition, the company offers functional test products, as well as integrates its test products along with third-party hardware and software to deliver solutions for evaluating and validating radar and electronic warfare product performance, and training personnel. Giga-tronics Incorporated is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Giga-tronics Incorporated is a subsidiary of Ault Alliance, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.