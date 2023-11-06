Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Up to $25.62

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.62, but opened at $26.72. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 91,424 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.19.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $72,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hazel Hunt sold 20,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $631,854.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,479.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $72,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,282 shares of company stock worth $3,842,568 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

