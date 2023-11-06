Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Raised by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises 3.3% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Corteva worth $34,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 239.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.21. 468,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,351. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.08. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.16.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

