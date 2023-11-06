CRH (NYSE:CRH) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRH. Citigroup increased their target price on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.30.

CRH stock opened at $56.88 on Monday. CRH has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 2,014.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

