Critical Comparison: Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) vs. Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) and Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Daqo New Energy and Chavant Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25 Chavant Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus target price of $46.43, indicating a potential upside of 77.74%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Chavant Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 27.79% 11.36% 9.85% Chavant Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -20.72%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Chavant Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chavant Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Chavant Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.7% of Chavant Capital Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Chavant Capital Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $4.61 billion 0.44 $1.82 billion $9.48 2.76 Chavant Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Chavant Capital Acquisition.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Chavant Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Chavant Capital Acquisition

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Chavant Capital Partners LLC.

