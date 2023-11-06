Critical Comparison: PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GTOFF) vs. The Competition

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (OTCMKTS:GTOFF – Get Free Report) is one of 437 public companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk N/A N/A 0.00 PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk Competitors $490.48 million -$2.87 million 411.98

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk. PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk N/A N/A N/A PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk Competitors -36.15% -38.06% -8.57%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk Competitors 576 2540 5853 94 2.60

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 26.32%. Given PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2,963.3%. PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software – Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 76.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.5% of PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk Company Profile

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk provides and operates mobile on-demand services and payments platform in Indonesia and internationally. It offers GoRide, a motorcycle taxi (ojek) ride-hailing service; GoCar, a car ride-hailing service; GoBlueBird, a taxi booking service; GoTransit, a multi-modal journey planner solution; GoCorp, a platform for corporate clients to access and monitor business-related trips for their employees; GoFood, a food delivery service that provides consumers to the best food options; GoMart, on-demand delivery service from grocery and convenience stores; and Cloud Kitchen, a shared kitchens for the preparation of delivery-only meals. The company also provides GoSend, a fast and hales free instant and same-day delivery service; GoKilat/GoSend API, a B2B2C delivery service for business partners; GoShop, an on-demand personal concierge service; GoBox, an on-demand truck logistics service for large-sized deliveries; and services related to logistics and fulfillment. In addition, it provides GoPay, a payment solution; Midtrans, a payment gateway that processes online and offline payments for merchants; and various financial services. PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk was founded in 2009 and is based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

