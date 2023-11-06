Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPIX opened at $2.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.22. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

