CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 million. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 7.7 %

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $84.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $3.15 to $3.19 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on CytomX Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 28,921 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $64,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company's pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, and immune modulators, such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.