Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $727,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,553,000 after acquiring an additional 84,497 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 73.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $200,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $150.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $131.90 and a one year high of $173.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. KeyCorp cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

