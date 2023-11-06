Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,957,000 after purchasing an additional 47,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,154,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $23.00 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

