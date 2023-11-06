Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,017,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,142,000 after purchasing an additional 629,477 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after buying an additional 266,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $114.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.85.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

