Dean Investment Associates LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,470 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,011,000 after buying an additional 40,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,682,000 after acquiring an additional 290,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,970,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,608,000 after acquiring an additional 678,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,106,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,879,000 after purchasing an additional 352,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,574,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $57.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average is $57.69. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prosperity Bancshares

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.