Dean Investment Associates LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,564 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $132.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.78 and a 200-day moving average of $132.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $160.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -84.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $957.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock worth $534,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

