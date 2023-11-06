Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 346 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $55.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.75. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $134.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FMC from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FMC

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.