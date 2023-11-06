Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 60 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $449.86 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $544.01. The company has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $449.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

