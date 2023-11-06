Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Amdocs by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $82.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

