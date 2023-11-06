Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 57 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Chubb were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 0.9% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB opened at $218.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.28. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,367 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

