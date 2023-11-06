Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $107.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

