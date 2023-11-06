Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New $57,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $71.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion and a PE ratio of 21.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

