Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,014 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3,695.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,285 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Devon Energy Trading Up 0.1 %
DVN stock opened at $47.34 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Devon Energy
Devon Energy Profile
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Devon Energy
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.