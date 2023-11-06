Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,014 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3,695.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,285 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN stock opened at $47.34 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

