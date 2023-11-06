Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after buying an additional 4,877,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PG&E by 43.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,660,000 after buying an additional 18,984,092 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PG&E by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,328,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,807,000 after buying an additional 1,475,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after buying an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Barclays cut their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

View Our Latest Report on PCG

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.