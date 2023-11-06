Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $94.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.05.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

