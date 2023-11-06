Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $429,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $126.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

