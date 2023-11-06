Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

