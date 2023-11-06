Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,049 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,231 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Diamondback Energy worth $37,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $163.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.79. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,822. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

