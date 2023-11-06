Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Decreased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,681 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the period.

DFAC traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $26.36. 274,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

