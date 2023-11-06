Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $4.61

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.51. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 16,701,163 shares.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $708,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,092,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

