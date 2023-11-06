Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLNG

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

DLNG stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.